Live outdoor concerts coming to Ann Arbor’s Fuller Park to benefit The Ark, Summer Fest

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Summer Festival and The Ark have partnered to bring three live shows to Fuller Park on June 25 and 26.

Performances will include soulful duo The War and Treaty, multi-instrumentalist Kishi Bashi and Ann Arbor’s very own Laith Al-Saadi and his trio.

Tickets for the joint fundraising events will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. Limited tickets will be available starting at $25. Premium tickets at $75 and $125 will include a tax-deductible contribution to both A2SF and The Ark and will put audience members closer to the stage.

In the case of a weather event, affected concerts will be broadcast live from The Ark exclusively to ticket-holders.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, organizers will follow local COVID safety guidelines, national recommendations and limit audience capacity. Local and/or state social distancing and face mask guidelines at the time of the shows will be in place.

View the event FAQ.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit theark.org and a2sf.org.

Below is the full lineup with showtimes and artist descriptions by The Ark:

KISHI BASHI (duo)

Friday, June 25, 8pm

Kishi Bashi is the pseudonym of singer, multi-instrumentalist, and songwriter Kaoru Ishibashi. Born in Seattle, Washington, Ishibashi grew up in Norfolk, Virginia, and attended the cross-genre musical hotbed of the Berklee College of Music in Boston, where he studied film music composition.

The music this unique musician makes now reflect the many aspects of his background, including film scores, classical violin, the electronic rock he pursued as a member of the New York band Jupiter One, and another band he joined, the Athens, Georgia, indie rock group of Montreal. His live show often includes violin and vocal loops, beatboxing, and original compositions.

LAITH AL-SAADI TRIO

Saturday, June 26, 4pm

In 2016, Laith Al-Saadi won America’s hearts and a spot in the Season 10 finale of NBC’s “The Voice.” Now he’s poised to bring his authentic blend of blues, soul and classic rock to audiences around the nation and the world.

Laith Al-Saadi has always had the perfect combination of Midwestern hustle and incredible musical chops – honed at the University of Michigan school of music in his hometown of Ann Arbor, and on stages across the country working with legends like Taj Mahal, Luther Allison, Buddy Guy, Son Seals, Gregg Allman, B.B. King, Aretha Franklin, Paul Rodgers and recently opened for Bob Seger on his farewell tour in January, 2019.

A2SF & THE ARK present

THE WAR AND TREATY

Saturday, June 26, 8pm

Since forming in 2014, The War And Treaty have amassed a following as eclectic as their sound itself, a bluesy but joyful fusion of Southern soul, gospel, country, and rock-and-roll.

Known for a live show nearly revival-like in intensity, the husband-and-wife team of Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Blount-Trotter endlessly create an exhilarating exchange of energy with their audience, a dynamic they’ve brought to the stage in opening for the legendary Al Green and touring with the likes of Brandi Carlile and Jason Isbell.

So when it came time to choose a title for their forthcoming sophomore album, The War And Treaty quickly landed on Hearts Town—the Nashville duo’s adoring nickname for their ardently devoted fanbase.