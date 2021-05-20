United Way of Washtenaw County gives $825,000 to local organizations

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – United Way of Washtenaw County (UWWC) has invested more than $800,000 in local programs serving Washtenaw County community members.

Recipients are helping to create a safety net of health and human services for community members, UWWC said. Those organizations include nonprofits, community services and care programs.

The money was distributed in the form of Transition Fund and Opportunity Fund grants from UWWC.

A total of $625,000 in Transition Fund grants was distributed to 35 local organizations providing assistance with housing, childcare, fitness, advocacy, education, nutrition and safety. Recipients previously received funding from the Washtenaw Coordinated Funding funding cycle.

An additional $200,000 in Opportunity Fund grants was given to 20 organizations prioritizing individuals with low incomes and communities of color in order to take on the impacts of racial and economic inequity in Washtenaw County, UWWC said.

“Thank you to our donors, businesses, and volunteers that make these investments possible,” said UWWC President and CEO Pam Smith in a release. “Washtenaw County nonprofit programs help thousands of people every day who continue to need our support.”

Here’s a list of organizations that received grants:

Transition Fund grant recipients Opportunity Fund grant recipients Aid In Milan

Ann Arbor Meals on Wheels at Michigan Medicine

Ann Arbor YMCA

Avalon Housing, Inc

Catholic Social Services of Washtenaw County

Child Care Network

Community Action Network

Community Resource Center, Inc.

Corner Health Center

Faith in Action

Food Gatherers

Foundations Preschool of Washtenaw County

Growing Hope

Home of New Vision

Housing Bureau for Seniors at Michigan Medicine

Interfaith Hospitality Network of Washtenaw County

Jewish Family Services of Washtenaw County

Mentor2Youth

Michigan Ability Partners

Michigan Advocacy Program

Milan Seniors for Healthy Living

Ozone House

Packard Health, Inc.

Peace Neighborhood Center

SafeHouse Center

Shelter Association of Washtenaw County

SOS Community Services

Student Advocacy Center of Michigan

The Salvation Army

Unified-HIV Health and Beyond

Washtenaw Area Council For Children

Washtenaw Community College Foundation

Washtenaw Intermediate School District

Washtenaw Literacy

Ypsilanti Meals on Wheels A Brighter Way

Ann Arbor YMCA

Buenos Vecinos

Children’s Literacy Network

Community Action Network

EMU Foundation

Foundations Preschool of Washtenaw County

Growing Hope

Mexiquenses en Michigan

NEW: Solutions for Nonprofits

SafeHouse Center

Shelter Association of Washtenaw County

SOS Community Services

Stand with Trans

The Dispute Resolution Center

The Family Learning Institute

The Women’s Center of Southeastern Michigan

UM-Telling It

Washtenaw Area Council for Children

Ypsilanti Meals on Wheels

