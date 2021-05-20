United Way of Washtenaw County gives $825,000 to local organizations

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – United Way of Washtenaw County (UWWC) has invested more than $800,000 in local programs serving Washtenaw County community members.
Recipients are helping to create a safety net of health and human services for community members, UWWC said. Those organizations include nonprofits, community services and care programs.
The money was distributed in the form of Transition Fund and Opportunity Fund grants from UWWC.
Read: United Way of Washtenaw County launches new $200K fund for local nonprofits
A total of $625,000 in Transition Fund grants was distributed to 35 local organizations providing assistance with housing, childcare, fitness, advocacy, education, nutrition and safety. Recipients previously received funding from the Washtenaw Coordinated Funding funding cycle.
An additional $200,000 in Opportunity Fund grants was given to 20 organizations prioritizing individuals with low incomes and communities of color in order to take on the impacts of racial and economic inequity in Washtenaw County, UWWC said.
“Thank you to our donors, businesses, and volunteers that make these investments possible,” said UWWC President and CEO Pam Smith in a release. “Washtenaw County nonprofit programs help thousands of people every day who continue to need our support.”
Here’s a list of organizations that received grants:
|Transition Fund grant recipients
|Opportunity Fund grant recipients
|Aid In Milan
Ann Arbor Meals on Wheels at Michigan Medicine
Ann Arbor YMCA
Avalon Housing, Inc
Catholic Social Services of Washtenaw County
Child Care Network
Community Action Network
Community Resource Center, Inc.
Corner Health Center
Faith in Action
Food Gatherers
Foundations Preschool of Washtenaw County
Growing Hope
Home of New Vision
Housing Bureau for Seniors at Michigan Medicine
Interfaith Hospitality Network of Washtenaw County
Jewish Family Services of Washtenaw County
Mentor2Youth
Michigan Ability Partners
Michigan Advocacy Program
Milan Seniors for Healthy Living
Ozone House
Packard Health, Inc.
Peace Neighborhood Center
SafeHouse Center
Shelter Association of Washtenaw County
SOS Community Services
Student Advocacy Center of Michigan
The Salvation Army
Unified-HIV Health and Beyond
Washtenaw Area Council For Children
Washtenaw Community College Foundation
Washtenaw Intermediate School District
Washtenaw Literacy
Ypsilanti Meals on Wheels
|A Brighter Way
Ann Arbor YMCA
Buenos Vecinos
Children’s Literacy Network
Community Action Network
EMU Foundation
Foundations Preschool of Washtenaw County
Growing Hope
Mexiquenses en Michigan
NEW: Solutions for Nonprofits
SafeHouse Center
Shelter Association of Washtenaw County
SOS Community Services
Stand with Trans
The Dispute Resolution Center
The Family Learning Institute
The Women’s Center of Southeastern Michigan
UM-Telling It
Washtenaw Area Council for Children
Ypsilanti Meals on Wheels
Learn more about United Way of Washtenaw County at www.uwwashtenaw.org
Read: United Way of Washtenaw County launches three-week Equity Challenge