Partly Cloudy icon
75º

All About Ann Arbor

A4 Top 10: Which Ann Arbor eateries are the best?

Nominate your favorite eateries through Friday, June 18

Sarah Parlette
, Associated Producer

Tags: 
Ann Arbor
,
Eats
,
Food
,
Restaurants
,
Washtenaw County
,
Local
,
Lifestyle
,
Health
,
Family
,
Community
,
Ann Arbor Business
,
Takeout
,
Burgers
,
BBQ
,
Korean
,
Sushi
,
Noodles
,
Comfort Food
,
Outdoor Dining
,
Indoor Dining
,
Carryout
,
Curbside
,
Ann Arbor Eats
,
Dining
,
Fine Dining
,
Downtown Ann Arbor
,
Voting
,
Nominations
Photo does not have a caption

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – It’s decision time.

Recently, we shared which 10 Ann Arbor restaurants Open Table users thought were the best and our readers had some strong opinions about who was missed.

So, we want to know which Tree Town eateries you feel are THE BEST.

Nominate and vote for your favorite restaurants below. We’ll be tailing up the votes and announce the top 10 at the beginning of July.

Here’s the Deal:

Starting at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, June 7, you can nominate as many restaurants as you want using the form below.

We’ve made 10 categories for nominations: Family-Friendly & Comfort Food, BBQ & Burgers, Korean, Tacos, Fine Dining, Sandwiches, Sushi & Noodles, Lunch Deals & Takeout, Vegetarian/Vegan and Breakfast & Brunch.

Some eateries might be in more than one category. If you don’t see your favorite and think it belongs somewhere else, nominate it!

We’ll stop accepting nominations at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, June 18.

Voting kicks off at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, June 19. You can vote once per category, per day (that’s a lot of voting!)

The voting period will close at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30.

Once votes have been tallied, we’ll feature the winners so stay tuned.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: