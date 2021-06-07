A4 Top 10: Which Ann Arbor eateries are the best?

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – It’s decision time.

Recently, we shared which 10 Ann Arbor restaurants Open Table users thought were the best and our readers had some strong opinions about who was missed.

So, we want to know which Tree Town eateries you feel are THE BEST.

Nominate and vote for your favorite restaurants below. We’ll be tailing up the votes and announce the top 10 at the beginning of July.

Here’s the Deal:

Starting at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, June 7, you can nominate as many restaurants as you want using the form below.

We’ve made 10 categories for nominations: Family-Friendly & Comfort Food, BBQ & Burgers, Korean, Tacos, Fine Dining, Sandwiches, Sushi & Noodles, Lunch Deals & Takeout, Vegetarian/Vegan and Breakfast & Brunch.

Some eateries might be in more than one category. If you don’t see your favorite and think it belongs somewhere else, nominate it!

We’ll stop accepting nominations at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, June 18.

Voting kicks off at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, June 19. You can vote once per category, per day (that’s a lot of voting!)

The voting period will close at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30.

Once votes have been tallied, we’ll feature the winners so stay tuned.