All About Ann Arbor

35-year-old man killed during dispute in parking lot of Pittsfield Township restaurant

Romulus man dies after driving himself to hospital with multiple gunshot injuries

Derick Hutchinson
, Senior Web Producer

Police lights.
Police lights. (KPRC/File)

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 35-year-old man was killed Wednesday afternoon during an argument in the parking lot of a Pittsfield Township restaurant, police said.

The incident happened at 2:51 p.m. Wednesday (June 16) outside the Ichiban Restaurant at 4641 Washtenaw Avenue in Pittsfield Township, according to authorities.

Officers were called to the restaurant and learned that one person had been shot. They said the 35-year-old Romulus man drove himself to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital.

While at the hospital, the man died from multiple shooting injuries, officials said.

Investigators determined the shooting was sparked by a verbal dispute between the Romulus man and two others. Pittsfield Township police are searching for the two other men -- one driving a red SUV and the other driving a silver or gold sedan.

Authorities believe this was an isolated incident an there is not threat to the public.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Pittsfield Township police at 734-822-4958.

