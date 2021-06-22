Ann Arbor chef launches virtual plant-based cooking series for omnivores

ANN ARBOR – Local chef Allison Anastasio pivoted to online cooking classes during the pandemic to expand her business.

A personal chef for years, she has been sharing her expertise for months with local families with her “Bite Sized” one hour classes.

Now, she is offering a new, four-part series on cooking vegetarian for omnivores in which she aims to introduce meat eaters to the world of flavorful, nutritious vegetarian dishes.

“Plant-based cuisine is dynamic and satisfying, even for the most devout meat lover,” reads her website. “You can make outstanding plant-based meals in your own kitchen and turn them into something that you look forward to. Not only are these vegetarian dishes delicious, but relying less on animal-based products will make a positive impact on your health and on the environment.”

Read: Ann Arbor chef launches hour-long, family-friendly cooking classes

Ad

Each class will last 90 minutes and will cover one recipe. This, Anastasio says, separates her cooking classes apart. While researching other virtual classes, she felt that the attempt to cover multiple recipes was overwhelming for participants.

Watch: This chef will teach you dishes that you’ll love to the “Last Bite”

Participants can purchase an $80 series pass or a $25 ticket for any single class.

You can buy a series pass for all four classes, or purchase individual classes to fit your interests and schedules.

Below is the schedule for the series:

Ad

June 28: 5:30-7 p.m.

Vegetables : Roasting, Charring, Shaving, Pureeing

Recipe: Seared Cauliflower steak. Herb chimichurri, toasted pine nut crumble

July 5: 5:30-7 p.m.

Whole Grains : Cooking Primer- Quinoa, Sorghum, Fonio, Farro & more

Recipe: Broccoli Pesto, Quinoa, Halloumi, Avocado & Pepitas, Tahini drizzle

July 12: 5:30-7 p.m.

Proteins & Sauces : Nuts, Beans, Herbs, Soy & Citrus

Recipe: Cashew red pepper sauce on Grilled marinated Tofu, forbidden rice, coconut bacon

July 19: 5:30-7 p.m.

Global Inspirations : Vegetarian power food from all around the world

Recipe: Indian Samosa Patties. Cilantro Chutney & Cucumber Raita

For more information, visit www.lastbitechef.com/vegetarianforomnivores.