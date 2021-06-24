Ann Arbor lifts boil water advisory over water main break along Maple Road

ANN ARBOR – The City of Ann Arbor has lifted the boil water advisory in the area near the intersection of Jackson Avenue and Maple Road after a water main break closed lanes on Tuesday morning.

After testing the water, no evidence of contamination was found and the water has been deemed safe to drink.

The city is asking residents to throw away ice that was made during the time of the boil water advisory since freezing does not kill bacteria. Residents are also urged to run all cold water faucets for five minutes to flush piping of any potential harmful water.

Lane closures will remain in place at the Jackson Avenue and Maple Road intersection as city crews continue to make significant repairs to the road and repair the water main break.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and find an alternate route until further notice.