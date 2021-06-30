Four summer movie series coming to Ann Arbor’s Michigan Theater

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Escape the heat this summer with four movie series at the Michigan Theater.

Starting in July, the historic Ann Arbor theater will show screenings of select films on Sundays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays through August.

Michigan Theater reopened to movie buffs in October and has been able to gradually open more and more of its space to the public over the past months.

Movie tickets are $10.50 each, but discounts are available for students, seniors, veterans and Michigan Theater Foundation members.

Those who buy a series package will save $2 per movie and receive discounts on concessions during series screens, Michigan Theater said in an announcement.

Here are the details:

Summer Classics

Offered at 1:30 p.m. on Sundays and at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, this series will feature classics like “West Side Story,” “Jaws,” “Casablanca” and “The Sandlot.” Find the film schedule here.

The Magnificent Anderson: a Wes-trospective

On Fridays at 7:30 p.m., this series highlights films from director Wes Anderson, including “Moonrise Kingdom,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “Fantastic Mr. Fox” and “The Royal Tenenbaums.” Find ticket information here.

Summer of Ghibli

Family-friendly films in this series kick off at 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Movies scheduled for July and August include “Kiki’s Delivery Service,” “Ponyo” and “Princess Mononoke.” Find the whole list here.

The Essential Spike Lee

At 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays, The Essential Spike Lee film series looks at the back catalog of American filmmaker, Spike Lee. Films included in the series are “Inside Man,” “BlacKkKlansman” and “Da 5 Bloods.” See the full schedule here.

Michigan Theater also announced that it will adjust its seating arrangements within theaters. Starting Thursday, July 1, parties will have one buffer seat on either side instead of the two-seat buffer the theater currently implements. Buffer seats will not be in front or behind parties.

Masks are now optional for fully vaccinated moviegoers.

“With the consistently low numbers in Washtenaw County, we are confident that this new seating plan is the best next step forward in our shared new normal,” the theater said in an announcement.

See its COVID-19 Safety plan here.

Michigan Theater is at 603 E. Liberty St.