Gov. Whitmer asks FEMA for flood damage assessment in Wayne County

LANSING, Mich. – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has requested the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to conduct a joint preliminary damage assessment (PDA) and review damages and response costs due to the heavy rainfall and flooding in Wayne County.

This request was granted by FEMA and is the next step in seeking federal assistance.

According to the Governor’s Office, the joint assessment teams will include FEMA personnel, Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division, local governments and the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The teams are expected to begin collecting information in affected communities as early as next week. Information to be gathered include “estimated response costs with a focus on the number of damaged buildings, displaced individuals and threats to health and safety.”

“This assessment is necessary to confirm the reported damage caused by last weekend’s historic flooding and is a critical step in seeking federal aid,” Whitmer said. “We are exploring all options and pursuing every possible solution to help Michiganders in Wayne County get the resources they need to recover from the damage caused by this devastating flood.”

On Saturday, Whitmer signed an order declaring a state of emergency in Wayne County to help address public health and safety following the flood.

