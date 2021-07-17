FEMA assistance available to Washtenaw County homeowners impacted by June flooding

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Washtenaw County homeowners or renters whose dwellings were impacted by the June 25-26 flooding and storms can now register for disaster assistance by Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

On Friday, the organization announced that those with uninsured or underinsured home damage can register for assistance online, through the FEMA app or by calling 800-621-3362 between 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Those using teletypewriters can contact 800-462-7585.

Many homes within Washtenaw County and neighboring counties were damaged during severe storms and heavy rainfall in late June resulting in a state of emergency declaration.

To register for assistance, residents will need to provide a social security number, daytime telephone number, current mailing address, the address of the damaged property and private insurance information.

Community members still need to register, even if home damage has been reported to local officials or to a FEMA representative during the preliminary assessments in early July.

Once registered, applicants will need to write down their unique registration number for further use.

Registration information is available in English and Spanish.

Learn more about FEMA’s individual assistance programs at www.fema.gov/assistance/individual.

