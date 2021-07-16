Washtenaw County residents: How to report flooding issues

Heavy rains have once again reached Metro Detroit and are already causing flooding issues for some.

A flood advisory was issued Friday morning through 4 p.m. for Michigan’s Washtenaw, Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties. A significant amount of rain is forecast to fall on the region throughout Friday.

Washtenaw County’s Water Resources Commissioner’s Office is reminding residents to report drainage issues in the county so that staff can direct their response efforts to areas facing critical problems.

Washtenaw County residents can report flooding and drainage concerns by:

The county is encouraging those filing reports to submit photos of the issues, as well. Officials say that field staff are already working to address flooding concerns throughout the county as of Friday morning.

Any after-hour emergencies should be directed to 911.

