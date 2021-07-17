Carpenter Road in Pittsfield Township reopens after closure due to crash

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man was hospitalized Saturday night after he was ran over by a vehicle in Pittsfield Township.

According to authorities, it happened on Carpenter Road, between Packard Road and Center Valley Drive. Police said the victim was on a scooter when he was struck and ran over by a car leaving a business.

The area was closed to traffic for nearly two hours as police investigated.

Police said the man was rushed to a hospital, where he was treated for serious injuries, but he is expected to survive.