Here are some hidden gems of Ann Arbor’s southside

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

ANN ARBOR – It’s no secret that Oxford Companies is passionate about the Southside neighborhood of Ann Arbor.

From Momo Sushi to the Ann Arbor PTO Thrift Shop, and Contempo Salon Studios to Anna’s House, we think there are too many great places to visit in the Southside to count.

Here are a few hidden gems that we love in Ann Arbor’s most underrated “side of town.”

Freshly ground, locally-roasted coffee has been trendy for a while now, but RoosRoast stands out from the crowd with their earthy, high-quality blends and home-grown feel.

Their original location on Rosewood in the Southside feels like true Ann Arbor, and you’ll find way more parking and a slower pace than in their downtown shop. With lots of Ann Arbor commercial office space nearby in buildings like the 777 Building and Burlington Office Center, you’ll find folks stopping by for morning brews and afternoon pick-me-ups throughout the day.

Ad

The entire Zingerman’s Southside area is fantastic, and absolutely the definition of a hidden gem. Tucked away off Airport Drive, many visitors and many locals have no idea that the Southside of Ann Arbor is home to hidden Zingerman’s treasures from their Bakehouse, Coffee Company, Candy Manufactory, and Creamery.

The Creamery in particular is a favorite spot of ours, for their toasty grilled cheese sandwiches with fancy touches like fig jam and pimento cheese, and their authentic gelato in flavors like paw paw and peanut butter.

Perhaps Ann Arbor’s most under-the-radar Mexican restaurant, Los Amigos has a gorgeous patio area that’s perfect for al fresco dining and drinks.

Located near the Briarwood Mall, this fun and high-energy eatery is near many Ann Arbor commercial office spaces, and therefore a popular lunch spot for many office folks at the 777 Building, the Atrium buildings on Victors Way, and others.

Ad

Tucked away inside one of Ann Arbor’s Southside hotels, Relish is an inventive restaurant that looks to balance familiar American classics with unique twists inspired by international influences and cultures. We also love the bar at Relish, which offers sophisticated cocktails, craft beers on tap, and a smart selection of wines.

The hotel that houses Relish is called the Kensington, and is located in the heart of the Southside of Ann Arbor near lots of Ann Arbor commercial office space, making the Kensington, and Relish, natural hotspots for business travelers.

The only non-restaurant on this list – we couldn’t resist including the Women’s Center. Truly a hidden gem for those in our community, the Women’s Center offers counseling, education, and advocacy for women, children, and families in the Ann Arbor area through services and events that improve lives and promote self-determination.

The Women’s Center is located on Victors Way in the Southside, near lots of Ann Arbor commercial office space. To learn more about the Women’s Center, click here.

Ad

Related reading: