Michigan Medicine No. 1 hospital in Michigan, according to U.S. News rankings

ANN ARBOR – Michigan Medicine has the top adult hospitals in Michigan and 11th in the nation, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2021-2022 “Best Hospitals” rankings.

University of Michigan’s academic medical center also earned the U.S. News & World Report Honor Roll distinction -- an honor given to a small number of hospitals that excel in patient care, procedures and specialties.

Only seven hospitals nationwide ranked high performing in all procedures and conditions evaluated. Three of Michigan Medicine’s medical specialties were ranked in the country’s top 10, while 10 specialties ranked in the country’s top 20.

“Our patients are our top priority here at Michigan Medicine,” president of the U-M Health System and executive vice dean for clinical affairs for the U-M Medical School David Miller said in a release. “This distinguished honor truly demonstrates the commitment of our remarkable team of health care providers.

“Every single day, they collaborate and share expertise to achieve the best possible outcomes for patients receiving the most complex care. This accomplishment would not have been possible without our dedicated employees.”

Here’s how the following specialties at U-M ranked this year:

Diabetes & Endocrinology (#10)

Ear, Nose & Throat (#9)

Ophthalmology (#8)

Cancer (#36)

Cardiology & Heart Surgery (#20)

Gastroenterology & GI Surgery (#13)

Geriatrics (#12)

Gynecology (#40)

Neurology & Neurosurgery (#15)

Orthopedics (#20)

Pulmonology (#15)

Rehabilitation (#25)

Urology (#13)

“To achieve an Honor Roll national ranking is quite an accomplishment,” executive vice president for medical affairs at the University of Michigan, chief executive officer of Michigan Medicine and dean of the U-M Medical School, Marschall Runge, said in a release. “It is wonderful that our commitment to patient safety and experience and the highest standards of care has been recognized again.

“I am so proud of our employees for demonstrating our core values on a daily basis in order to make this happen.”

U.S. News & World Report considered objective measures such as patient experience and safety, volume, risk-adjusted survival, readmission rates and other indicators as well as reputation surveys for its methodologies.

Last month, U-M C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital also earned the No. 1 ranking in Michigan from USNWR and was the only hospital in the state to rank nationally in all 10 assessed pediatric specialties in the Best Children’s Hospitals list for 2021-22.