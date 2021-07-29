Ann Arbor’s Boylesque Drag to host in person drag bingo fundraiser Friday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Drag bingo is back!

On Friday, Boylesque Drag will host its first in-person drag bingo fundraiser at Conor O’Neill’s downtown after a year-and-a-half of online performances.

The popular Washtenaw County drag troupe took its fundraising shows online due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Since March 2020, the performers have raised over $20,000 for local organizations and community members.

Proceeds from Friday’s event will support Ann Arbor Pride and the Michigan Alzheimer’s Disease Center.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. and will include five rounds of bingo, entertainment, performances and comedy.

A limited number of tickets remain and can be bought through Eventbrite. Tickets cost $30.

Bingo prizes have been donated by Jerusalem Garden, Sidetrack Bar and Grill, Tap Room, MAIZ Mexican Cantina and other Washtenaw County businesses.

Although all of the performers are vaccinated unvaccinated guests are asked to wear masks, said a release.

Conor O’Neill’s is at 318 S. Main Street.