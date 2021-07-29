Mostly Cloudy icon
85º
wdiv logo

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

All About Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor’s Boylesque Drag to host in person drag bingo fundraiser Friday

Tickets are limited

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor, Entertainment, Drag, Drag Bingo, Bingo, Boylesque Drag, Washtenaw County, Conor O'Neill's, Fundraiser, Ann Arbor Events, Ann Arbor Pride, Michigan Alzheimer’s Disease Center
Washtenaw County's Boylesque Drag will host a fundraising Drag Bingo event on Friday.
Washtenaw County's Boylesque Drag will host a fundraising Drag Bingo event on Friday. (Jadein Black)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Drag bingo is back!

On Friday, Boylesque Drag will host its first in-person drag bingo fundraiser at Conor O’Neill’s downtown after a year-and-a-half of online performances.

The popular Washtenaw County drag troupe took its fundraising shows online due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Since March 2020, the performers have raised over $20,000 for local organizations and community members.

Proceeds from Friday’s event will support Ann Arbor Pride and the Michigan Alzheimer’s Disease Center.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. and will include five rounds of bingo, entertainment, performances and comedy.

A limited number of tickets remain and can be bought through Eventbrite. Tickets cost $30.

Bingo prizes have been donated by Jerusalem Garden, Sidetrack Bar and Grill, Tap Room, MAIZ Mexican Cantina and other Washtenaw County businesses.

Although all of the performers are vaccinated unvaccinated guests are asked to wear masks, said a release.

Conor O’Neill’s is at 318 S. Main Street.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

email