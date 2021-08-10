University of Michigan: 85% of Ann Arbor students fully vaccinated as school year nears

Faculty, students and staff at the University of Michigan Taubman College of Architecture and Urban Planning created a "socially distanced" courtyard installation for the U-M Art and Architecture building.

ANN ARBOR – Eighty-five percent of University of Michigan students have reported they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the school’s vaccine dashboard.

Updated daily, the dashboard reports data from the school’s Ann Arbor campus.

On July 30, U-M announced it will be requiring all students, faculty and staff across all three of its campuses to be fully vaccinated by Aug. 30. The requirement also includes Michigan Medicine.

Tuesday’s figure is up from 76% on Jul. 21, before the school announced its vaccine mandate.

Ad

Here’s where other U-M groups currently stand with self-reported vaccinations:

Faculty: 82%

Staff: 68%

The Washtenaw County vaccination rate for residents age 16 or older currently stands at 66%.

U-M announced on Monday that face coverings will be required inside all of its buildings starting on Wednesday. The policy applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

The news comes as COVID cases continue rise on campus. Forty-nine new cases were reported the week starting Aug. 1, compared to 19 new cases the week prior.

In the same time period, the campus positivity rate has ticked up from 2% to 3.3%. In addition, COVID testing on campus is up.

In a letter to the university community on Monday, President Mark Schlissel said that cases involving the highly infectious delta variant are “trending up on campus.”

Ad

He said the school is preparing to hold more than 93% of classes in person in Ann Arbor and to host athletic events with fans this fall. Students will begin to move in to residence halls at the end of the month, with classes set to begin on Aug. 30.