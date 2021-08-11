The Second City, open mic night coming to The Ark in September

The Second City will return to The Ark on Sept. 10 and 11 for two evenings of laughter-filled fun featuring improv and original songs.

ANN ARBOR – After reopening to the public on July 29, The Ark is full steam ahead with a diverse lineup of shows for September.

From comedy shows to an open mic night and some very big names, here’s what’s on tap next month at The Ark:

Loudon Wainwright III

Sept. at 8 p.m.

Tickets: $25

Songwriter, storyteller and icon of American folk music, the New York Times wrote that Wainwright gets better with age.

Mick Flannery & Susan O’Neill

Sept. 7 at 8 p.m.

Tickets: $20

Singers and songwriters hailing from Ireland, Flannery and O’Neill’s latest record is inspired by love and all the complexities it entails.

The Ark’s Open Stage

Sept. 8 at 8 p.m.

Tickets: $3 general admission; $2 for Ark members, seniors and students

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. for artists who wish to sign up. The Ark will randomly select the names of 15 people, each of whom gets eight minutes to perform on stage.

Student Welcome Show featuring Elliott Brood

Sept. 9 at 8 p.m.

Tickets: $20; students with ID are free

Students are encouraged to come out for a true Ark welcome to Ann Arbor with this alternative country trio from Toronto.

The Second City

Sept. 10, 11 at 8 p.m.

Tickets: $36; $26 for students who show ID at box office, MUTO

See Chicago’s famed comedy troupe over two nights.

Asleep at the Wheel

Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $40

This Grammy-winning group returns to The Ark with high energy, jump blues and country.

Leo Kottke

Sept. 13 at 8 p.m.

Tickets: $40

Grammy-nominated Kottke has been described as a guitar legend and draws influences from folk, jazz and blues.

Michael McDermott

Sept. 15 at 8 p.m.

Tickets: $20

Songwriter Michael McDermott’s unique rock and roll sound blends rock, pop and folk.

Seth Glier

Sept. 16 at 8 p.m.

Tickets: $20

Grammy-nominated Glier is a singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer.

Toad the Wet Sprocket

Sept. 16 at 7 p.m.

Location: Royal Oak Music Theater

Tickets: Starting at $42.50

Toad the Wet Sprocket is celebrating 30 years of music making and touring this year.

Carbon Leaf

Sept. 17 at 8 p.m.

Tickets: $30

This high energy group from Virginia blends folk, rock, bluegrass, Celtic and Americana traditions.

Eddie from Ohio

Sept. 18 at 8 p.m.

Tickets: $30

Unlike the name, this quartet from Virginia sings humorous originals in four-part harmonies.

Riders in the Sky

Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $25

The Western-inspired group recently celebrated 40 years together, and according to The Ark, every show they’ve ever played in Ann Arbor has been “uniformly terrific.”

Joe Troop (from Che Apaleche)

Sept. 21 at 8 p.m.

Tickets: $20

The North Carolina native blends sounds from his home and Latin America -- where he spent a decade -- which he calls “latingrass.”

The Ark’s Open Stage

Sept. 22 at 8 p.m.

Tickets: $3; $2 for Ark members, seniors and students

Same rules apply for the Open Stage night at the start of the month. For those who were not selected to perform at the previous show, they are encouraged to bring their raffle ticket to double their chances.

Okkervil River (solo) | Damien Jurado

Sept. 24 at 8 p.m.

Tickets: $25

Enjoy an evening of major talent on this double bill.

Susan Werner

Sept. 25 at 8 p.m.

Tickets: $25-$50 (expanded reserved section)

The Chicago Tribune called Werner “one of the most innovative songwriters working today” while NPR called her “folk’s empress of the unexpected.”

Rufus Wainwright & Hose Gonzalez

Sept. 26 at 6:45 p.m. (doors open)

Location: Masonic Cathedral Theatre

Tickets: $39.50-$95

This show is presented by The Ark and AEG

The Ark’s 25th Annual Fall Fundraiser

Ad

Sept. 27 at 8 p.m.

Tickets: $25-$500

An evening full of music, food, dance and more featuring May Erlewine & The Motivations.

Read: The Ark in Ann Arbor announces 25th annual Fall Fundraiser

Adrian + Meredith (Artist Spotlight Series)

Sept. 28 at 8 p.m.

Free show (attendees are asked to bring a nonperishable food donation for Food Gatherers)

This duo puts their own spin on Americana music.

Choir! Choir! Choir!

Sept. 29 at 8 p.m.

Tickets: $20

Come ready to sing along. This drop-in choir from Toronto is famous for making the audience the choir.

Iris Dement

Sept. 30 at 8 p.m.

Tickets: $35

Dement has been making music since the 90s and is influenced by Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn, Joni Mitchell and Bob Dylan.

To see The Ark’s latest COVID policies, click here.

The Ark is at 316 S. Main St.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.theark.org.