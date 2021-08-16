Cloudy icon
All About Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor District Library open for residents without power to cool off, charge phones

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

AADL's Traverwood branch has undergone renovations and will reopen on March 2, 2020.
AADL's Traverwood branch has undergone renovations and will reopen on March 2, 2020. (Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR – Some residents are still without power after heavy storms hit the area last week. In response, all Ann Arbor District Library branches are open on Monday until 8 p.m.

This includes the downtown, Malletts Creek, Pittsfield, Traverwood and Westgate branches.

AADL took over as a temporary relief station for those needing to cool off and charge electronic devices after the city closed its A2 Relief Station at Pioneer High School on Sunday, saying that Ann Arbor Public Schools needed to begin preparing the facility for the upcoming start of classes.

Although power has been restored for many, some areas are still in the dark, according to DTE’s Outage Center.

Nearly one million Michigan households lost power following the severe storms, coming close to the number of power outages caused by the record-breaking wind storm in March 2017.

For more information about the Ann Arbor District Library, visit www.aadl.org.

