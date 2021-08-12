Massive power outages hit Michigan, nearing historic 2017 wind storm totals

More than 800,000 Michigan households were in the dark on Thursday morning after multiple rounds of severe storms blew through the Lower Peninsula over the last two days.

As of about 9 a.m. on Thursday, DTE Energy reported more than 583,000 customers without power in Southeast Michigan, and Consumers Energy reported more than 246,000 outages in Western and Central Lower Michigan. That amounts to more than 25% of the DTE Energy service area.

It’s the biggest power outage event since the record-breaking March 2017 wind storm, which resulted in nearly one million outages statewide. At the time, DTE called it “historic” in nature.

This summer has been severe storm after severe storm, with multiple power outage events surpassing 100,000 outages, with downed trees the main culprit. Residents in hard-hit areas have dealt with multiple power outages, flooding in basements, neighborhoods and freeways, and some have experienced severe property damage.

DTE said on Thursday morning that they are addressing more than 3,100 downed power lines, which is around the same amount as the 2017 storm.

The 2017 wind storm hit in March, when the ground was softer after an unusually warm winter. This resulted in trees being more easily uprooted.

There are currently no concrete restoration times for people who are in the dark, but it’s likely it’ll take several days to restore power to the majority of the area.

