Ann Arbor’s Dog Swim returns in September. Here’s how you can sign up your pup

ANN ARBOR – It’s that time of year again -- pools will soon close and schools will reopen but not without one very important community event in between: Ann Arbor’s Dog Swim.

The annual event at Buhr Park Pool allows dogs to splash around and swim in the pool after it’s closed to the public with other four-legged friends across two days.

Buhr Park Pool closes for the season on Aug. 29. Registration for the Dog Swim opens on Aug. 30.

The swims will take place on Thursday, Sept. 9 and Friday, Sept. 10 from 3-8 p.m.

Credit: City of Ann Arbor

All participants must register in advance for 30-minute time slots. Spaces are limited, according to a city release.

Pricing:

First dog: $6 for residents; $7.50 for nonresidents

Second dog: $3 for residents; $3.75 for nonresidents

To register, visit a2gov.org/parksregister or call 734-794-6234.