Ann Arbor’s Vets Park, Buhr Park pools closing for season on Sunday

People of all ages swim at Veterans Memorial Park Pool on Aug. 26, 2021.

ANN ARBOR – It’s your last chance to splash around at Buhr Park and Veterans Memorial Park pools this weekend.

Both pools will be closing ahead of schedule on Sunday due to low staffing, the city of Ann Arbor said in a release. Buhr Park Pool will close at 8:30 p.m. while Vets Park Pool will close at 8 p.m.

“This is in part due to the Ann Arbor Public Schools starting their school year before Labor Day,” reads a city announcement. “This reduction in staffing forces us to make some adjustments to our operations and hours prior to Labor Day.”

Labor Day weekend is one of the busiest times of the season for public pools, but the city has been struggling to hire lifeguards all summer and has sporadically had to close pools over the past week due to low staffing.

Fuller Park Pool will remain open until Sept. 19, according to its website. However, on Aug. 22, the locker rooms at Fuller Park Pool were closed for the season.

“Our two gender neutral bathrooms will remain open but we ask that swimmers come dressed to swim and shower and change upon leaving the pool,” reads the pool’s website. “Thank you for your cooperation as we are understaffed and working to keep all of our guests safety a priority at this time.”

Guests can book a two-hour time slot and enjoy lap swimming, the tot pool, the shallow lane family space and the deep end.

While advance reservations are not required, they are recommended to ensure you get the time slot you prefer.

Admission for adults ages 18-54 is $6, and seniors 55 and up and youth 17 and under are $5. Children age three and under are free.

For more information on visiting Fuller Park Pool, click here.