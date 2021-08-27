Opening day for Ann Arbor’s Mack Indoor Pool set for Sept. 20

ANN ARBOR – Mack Indoor Pool will open for the Fall-Winter season on Sept. 20.

Registration is already open for the pool’s 2021-2022 activities, including swim lessons and teams for all ages and lifeguard certification courses.

The facility features a 25-yard main pool with six lap lanes and an attached tot pool.

Guests are asked to physically distance themselves from others who are not in their household. Locker room use is only for those who come to swim and masks must be worn before entering the pool.

Daily admission for the general public is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors age 55 and up and youth age 17 and under. Children age three and under accompanying a paid adult swimmer enter free.

Pricing for punch pool passes:

10 punches: $40

25 punches: $100

50 punches: $187.50

100 punches: $350

Public swim hours:

Monday-Friday, 7-930 a.m. (six lanes available for lap swim)

Monday-Friday, 7:30-9 p.m. (two lanes available for lap swim)

Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. (four lanes available for lap swim)

For more information on the pool’s COVID-19 protocols, pricing and how to register, click here.

Mack Indoor Pool is located at 715 Brooks St.