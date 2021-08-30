1 dead, 2 hurt in crash involving 4 semi trucks on M-14 in Ann Arbor Township

The scene of an Aug. 30, 2021, fatal crash involving four semi trucks on M-14 near Miller Road in Ann Arbor Township.

ANN ARBOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. – One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash involving four semi trucks on M-14 in Ann Arbor Township, police said.

Michigan State Police troopers were called at 3:25 p.m. Monday (Aug. 30) to eastbound M-14 near Miller Road. The highway has been shut down while they investigate the cause of the crash.

Officials confirmed four semi trucks were involved in the fatal crash. No other details have been revealed.

