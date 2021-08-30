Help name one of Ann Arbor’s new autonomous shuttles

Pictured: One of four hybrid-electric Lexus RX 450h vehicles that will make up A2GO's fleet.

ANN ARBOR – A free autonomous shuttle service is coming to Ann Arbor in October and providers are turning to the public to name one of the vehicles.

The A2GO ride service is a collaboration between May Mobility, University of Michigan’s Mcity and Ann Arbor SPARK and will operate around U-M’s central campus, the State Street corridor and Kerrytown.

May Mobility will operate a fleet of five autonomous shared vehicles, which include four hybrid-electric Lexus RH 450h cars and one Polaris GEM fully electric vehicle, which will have capacity for one wheelchair passenger.

“We’re looking for a creative, clever and memorable name,” reads the contest page. “There’s only one rule - the shuttle’s name has to start with an ‘M’!”

Name suggestions can be submitted now through Sept. 8. Voting on semifinalists will be open from Sept. 14-23 and the winning name will be announced on Oct. 11 -- the scheduled start date for the service.

Here are the name submission guidelines:

Must start with the letter M.

Can only be up to twenty (20) characters in length (including spaces).

Cannot contain or be similar to any service or product names, brand names, service marks or trademarks.

To submit your name, click here.