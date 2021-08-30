Help name one of Ann Arbor’s new autonomous shuttles

ANN ARBOR – A free autonomous shuttle service is coming to Ann Arbor in October and providers are turning to the public to name one of the vehicles.
The A2GO ride service is a collaboration between May Mobility, University of Michigan’s Mcity and Ann Arbor SPARK and will operate around U-M’s central campus, the State Street corridor and Kerrytown.
May Mobility will operate a fleet of five autonomous shared vehicles, which include four hybrid-electric Lexus RH 450h cars and one Polaris GEM fully electric vehicle, which will have capacity for one wheelchair passenger.
Read: Free ‘A2GO’ autonomous shuttle service coming to Ann Arbor this fall
“We’re looking for a creative, clever and memorable name,” reads the contest page. “There’s only one rule - the shuttle’s name has to start with an ‘M’!”
Name suggestions can be submitted now through Sept. 8. Voting on semifinalists will be open from Sept. 14-23 and the winning name will be announced on Oct. 11 -- the scheduled start date for the service.
Here are the name submission guidelines:
- Must start with the letter M.
- Can only be up to twenty (20) characters in length (including spaces).
- Cannot contain or be similar to any service or product names, brand names, service marks or trademarks.
To submit your name, click here.