Arbor Hospice seeks volunteers in Jackson, Livingston, Washtenaw counties

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

A volunteer sits with a hospice patient. (Arbor Hospice)

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Arbor Hospice is currently in search of compassionate volunteers in Chelsea, Dexter, Grass Lake, Gregory, Jackson and Stockbridge.

The nonprofit says it is in need of “all types” of volunteers to help patients undergoing end of life care and their families.

Some examples of the roles of volunteers include:

  • Listening to patients during companionship visits
  • Engaging with patients through playing music
  • Providing crucial moments of relief for caregivers and family members
  • Bringing joy to patients with pet visits
  • Fellow veterans visiting veteran patients
  • Licensed cosmetologists providing in-home haircuts
  • Helping with office work, and more

“We are in extreme need for all types of volunteers in the area,” volunteer program manager for Arbor Hospice Alana Knoppow said in a release. “Volunteers play a pivotal role in the care of hospice patients. They help tremendously, and patients are so grateful for their services.”

Arbor Hospice relies on volunteers, which the nonprofit says are needed now more than ever. Seniors and hospice patients have reported increased feelings of loneliness and isolation since the start of the pandemic.

“Arbor Hospice volunteers play a crucial role in bringing back socialization and smiles to this special population,” reads a release.

To learn more about volunteer opportunities, visit arborhospice.org or contact Knoppow at 248-303-6818 or via email at aknoppow@arborhospice.com.

