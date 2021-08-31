Arbor Hospice seeks volunteers in Jackson, Livingston, Washtenaw counties

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Arbor Hospice is currently in search of compassionate volunteers in Chelsea, Dexter, Grass Lake, Gregory, Jackson and Stockbridge.

The nonprofit says it is in need of “all types” of volunteers to help patients undergoing end of life care and their families.

Some examples of the roles of volunteers include:

Listening to patients during companionship visits

Engaging with patients through playing music

Providing crucial moments of relief for caregivers and family members

Bringing joy to patients with pet visits

Fellow veterans visiting veteran patients

Licensed cosmetologists providing in-home haircuts

Helping with office work, and more

“We are in extreme need for all types of volunteers in the area,” volunteer program manager for Arbor Hospice Alana Knoppow said in a release. “Volunteers play a pivotal role in the care of hospice patients. They help tremendously, and patients are so grateful for their services.”

Arbor Hospice relies on volunteers, which the nonprofit says are needed now more than ever. Seniors and hospice patients have reported increased feelings of loneliness and isolation since the start of the pandemic.

“Arbor Hospice volunteers play a crucial role in bringing back socialization and smiles to this special population,” reads a release.

To learn more about volunteer opportunities, visit arborhospice.org or contact Knoppow at 248-303-6818 or via email at aknoppow@arborhospice.com.