Concordia University Ann Arbor announces new visit day experiences for fall 2021

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

ANN ARBOR – Concordia is now offering even more Visit Days and other opportunities for prospective students to check out campus.

With a new Director of Enrollment at the helm CUAA is making some changes to its campus visit experiences for the 2021-22 academic year.

Among the changes:

Tour times have been adjusted for the convenience of visiting families; individualized visits are now offered daily at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

A noon-hour North Building visit experience is now being offered; CUAA’s North Building is located just three miles from the main campus and houses Concordia’s healthcare professions

Evening Twilight Tour visit options on various Wednesdays and Thursdays will be available in September and October

A greater emphasis will be placed on showcasing extra-curricular, academic, and student services staff

“We’re working hard to showcase the people and departments who make our campus special,” said enrollment director Kyle Thoms. “We want to provide as many opportunities as possible for prospective students and their families to visit our campus, because we know that once you’re here, it can make all the difference.”

Visit Experience Schedule

With more visit experience scheduled this semester than ever, you should have no problem making it to Ann Arbor. If you need a different option, or you have a special request for your visit, feel free to reach out to our visit coordinator, Corinne Kuclo.

Ad

SCHEDULE A VISIT

General Visit Days

*All times are listed in Eastern Time

Health Professions Visit Day

Twilight Tours

For more information about Concordia University Ann Arbor, visit www.cuaa.edu.