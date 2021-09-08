Michigan football pushing hard for fans to ‘Maize Out’ Big House for night game vs. Washington

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football has hosted plenty of “Maize Out” games in the past, but the program has never pushed as hard for fan participation as it is this weekend against Washington.

Maybe it’s because the Big House was empty for the better part of two calendar years, or possibly because Michigan has a long list of recruits visiting for the Washington game. Whatever the reason, Michigan is putting on a full-court press to create an electric atmosphere.

Since Monday morning, the official Michigan football Twitter account has tweeted daily about the Maize Out. Many of the players have jumped in, as well.

On Saturday...



If you visit the football page on the official athletic department website, it will trigger a feature page about the Maize Out. Michigan is even holding a pregame contest during the week for those who take pictures in their maize shirts.

“Share a photo of you in your favorite MAIZE OUT gear and post it on social using the hashtag #WearMaize for a chance to win!” the website says. “Winner gets two Maize Out T-shirts and an autographed Coach Harbaugh football!”

Promoting this Maize Out began in the preseason and has continued steadily up until now.

Michigan Stadium and the fan base in general have a bit of an unfair reputation for underwhelming gameday atmospheres. In reality, the Big House is electric for every big game, especially at night.

But Maize Out games have definitely yielded mixed results. Apparently, some members of the fan base either don’t own or refuse to wear maize gear. The athletic department is trying desperately to change that this weekend.