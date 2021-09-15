Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra requiring COVID vaccination, negative tests for concerts

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative PCR tests are now required for Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra audiences.

The Tree Town orchestra has outlined new guidelines in its 2021 Safety Plan as it returns to performing in-person concerts during its 93rd season.

All audience members must wear face coverings over their mouth and nose while in venues and show proof of full vaccination. Negative PCR tests taken within 72 hours of individual concerts will also be accepted in place of vaccination cards.

“The A2SO continues to closely monitor city, state and federal developments to ensure that our approach is continuously in alignment with the latest health guidance. We’re grateful to our audiences for their patience and perseverance as we strive to deliver a safe return to the concert hall across 2021-2022,” the organization said in a release.

Additional safety measures during the 2021-22 A2SO season include empty seats between household groups and the suspension of food and beverage services.

Ad

All musicians and venue staff are required to be fully vaccinated, the organization said.

Community members attending events can speed up their entry into venues by sending copies of their vaccination status by email to safety@a2so.com, or by uploading copies here.

Learn more about Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra safety measures at a2so.com/audience-safety/

Related: