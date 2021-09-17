Clear icon
75º
wdiv logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

All About Ann Arbor

Safely dispose of medication at upcoming University of Michigan event

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, University of Michigan, U-M, Students, University of Michigan College of Pharmacy, Pharmacy, Medication, Prescription Drugs, Disposal Event, Ann Arbor Events, Environment, Washtenaw County
FILE - This Aug. 29, 2018, file photo shows an arrangement of Oxycodone pills in New York. The three biggest U.S. drug distribution companies and the drugmaker Johnson & Johnson are on the verge of a $26 billion settlement covering thousands of lawsuits over the toll of opioids across the U.S., two people with knowledge of the plans told The Associated Press. The settlement involving AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson is expected this week. A $1 billion-plus deal involving the three distributors and the state of New York was planned for Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
FILE - This Aug. 29, 2018, file photo shows an arrangement of Oxycodone pills in New York. The three biggest U.S. drug distribution companies and the drugmaker Johnson & Johnson are on the verge of a $26 billion settlement covering thousands of lawsuits over the toll of opioids across the U.S., two people with knowledge of the plans told The Associated Press. The settlement involving AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson is expected this week. A $1 billion-plus deal involving the three distributors and the state of New York was planned for Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ANN ARBOR – Have prescription drugs around the house that you no longer need?

The University of Michigan College of Pharmacy will be holding a Safe Medical Disposal Event on Oct. 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Ingalls Mall.

Community members are invited to drop off unused and expired medications for eco-friendly disposal.

To date, U-M students have collected nearly two tons of prescription drugs through disposal events, keeping harmful substances out of landfills, water and the wrong hands.

The College of Pharmacy is also now accepting sharps and sharps containers.

Masks and social distancing will be required at the event.

Ingalls Mall is located at 881 N. University Ave. across from Rackham Auditorium.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

email