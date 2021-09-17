Safely dispose of medication at upcoming University of Michigan event

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ANN ARBOR – Have prescription drugs around the house that you no longer need?

The University of Michigan College of Pharmacy will be holding a Safe Medical Disposal Event on Oct. 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Ingalls Mall.

Community members are invited to drop off unused and expired medications for eco-friendly disposal.

To date, U-M students have collected nearly two tons of prescription drugs through disposal events, keeping harmful substances out of landfills, water and the wrong hands.

The College of Pharmacy is also now accepting sharps and sharps containers.

Masks and social distancing will be required at the event.

Ingalls Mall is located at 881 N. University Ave. across from Rackham Auditorium.