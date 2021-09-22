Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation hiring for numerous positions

The Ann Arbor Farmers Market is at 315 Detroit St.

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Parks and Recreations is currently looking to hire 24 positions across several facilities.

Offering both full- and part-time positions, the city is hiring at the Ann Arbor Farmers Market, Buhr Park, Veterans Memorial Park, Mack Indoor Pool, both canoe liveries and golf courses and more.

Some positions they are looking to fill include:

Turf specialist

Assistant farmer’s market manager

Zamboni operator

Swim instructor

Ice skating instructor

Lifeguard

Cashier

Canoe livery attendant

Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation employs many area students, who have since returned to classes. This summer, the city faced a severe lifeguard shortage, causing sporadic pool closures and Vets and Buhr Park pools to close early for the season.

To see the full list of available positions and to apply, click here.