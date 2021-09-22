Cloudy icon
59º
wdiv logo

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

All About Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation hiring for numerous positions

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, Jobs, Hiring, Full Time, Part Time, Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation, Buhr Park, Veterans Memorial Park, Ice Skating, Swimming, Swim Instructor, Mack Indoor Pool, Ann Arbor Farmers Market, Argo Canoe Livery, Gallup Canoe Livery, Leslie Park Golf Course, Huron Hills Golf Course, Golf, Recreation, Jobs 4 You
The Ann Arbor Farmers Market is at 315 Detroit St.
The Ann Arbor Farmers Market is at 315 Detroit St. (WDIV)

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Parks and Recreations is currently looking to hire 24 positions across several facilities.

Offering both full- and part-time positions, the city is hiring at the Ann Arbor Farmers Market, Buhr Park, Veterans Memorial Park, Mack Indoor Pool, both canoe liveries and golf courses and more.

Some positions they are looking to fill include:

  • Turf specialist
  • Assistant farmer’s market manager
  • Zamboni operator
  • Swim instructor
  • Ice skating instructor
  • Lifeguard
  • Cashier
  • Canoe livery attendant

Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation employs many area students, who have since returned to classes. This summer, the city faced a severe lifeguard shortage, causing sporadic pool closures and Vets and Buhr Park pools to close early for the season.

To see the full list of available positions and to apply, click here.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

email