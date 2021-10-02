FBI identifies, locates suspect believed responsible for University of Michigan shooting threat

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The FBI identified and interviewed a person suspected of posting a threat directed at women on the University of Michigan campus.

The threat caught the attention of Michigan State Police and campus authorities Saturday afternoon. The threat alleged someone is planning to shoot every woman they see Monday.

Read: University of Michigan police investigate online shooting threat targeting women on Ann Arbor campus

University of Michigan police said they are taking the threat seriously, not just because of the violent nature, but where it was posted online and who was being targeted.

According to the University, the FBI has identified an out-of-state residence Saturday afternoon, from which the the threat was posted and agents interviewed a resident of the home, who they believe to be responsible for the threat.

The University of Michigan said there is no evidence to indicate a any potential harm to the community currently.

Campus security released a statement Saturday that reads in part:

“The University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security has been notified of a message posted on a Russian-operated confessions website indicating an intent to carry out an active shooter incident targeting females on the U-M campus on October 4 (year not specified).” University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security

Although the post had been removed, Local 4 obtained the threat posted. Part of the threat can be read below.

“On October 4th, I’m going to the University of Michigan and blow every single woman I see with an AR-15,” reads part of the threat. “There is a violent pro-male revolution coming and you people better get ready for it.”

The threat referenced the August shooting in Plymouth, Devon, United Kingdom that left six dead, and Elliot Rodger -- the 22-year-old gunman who killed six people because he didn’t think women liked him.

“There is a violent pro-male revolution coming and you people better get ready for it,” concluded the threat.

The post caused several law enforcement agencies to react. The University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security released the following statement:

“The safety and security of our community is our highest priority. The U-M Police Department is collaborating with local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to investigate this post. Out of an abundance of caution and to assist those with concerns, DPSS will be providing additional staffing and taking other risk mitigation steps. We value our partnership with our community and appreciate those who stepped forward to report this information. We all play a role in ensuring community safety. If you see something that shouldn’t be there or someone’s behavior doesn’t seem quite right -- say something." University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security

Anyone with information is asked to contact campus police at 734-763-1131 or via email at dpss-safety-security@umich.edu.

