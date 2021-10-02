University of Michigan police investigate online shooting threat targeting women on Ann Arbor campus

DETROIT – University of Michigan police are investigating a message posted on a Russian operated confessions website detailing a plan to carry out an active shooting targeting women on the school’s Ann Arbor campus October 4.

According to the University, the FBI has identified an out-of-state residence, from which the the threat was posted and agents interviewed a resident of the home, who they believe to be responsible for the message.

The University of Michigan said there is no evidence to indicate a threat to the community.

Authorities said there was no year specified in the threat, which was taken down earlier Saturday.

“On October 4th, I’m going to The University Of Michigan and blow away every single woman I see with an AR-15. Because the #MeToo movement proved that Elliot Rodgers was right and those f...... animals deserve to die. I watch Plymouth happen and I had a smile on my face. It was the first time I smiled in years. There is a violent pro-male revolution coming and you people better get ready for it,” read the threat posted to the site.

Police issued a statement in response to the threat.

“The safety and security of our community is our highest priority. The U-M Police Department is collaborating with local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to investigate this post,” police said in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution and to assist those with concerns, the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security will be providing additional staffing and taking other risk mitigation steps.”

Police thanked those who came forward to report the disturbing message.

“We all play a role in ensuring community safety. If you see something that shouldn’t be there or someone’s behavior doesn’t seem quite right, say something,” police added.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 734-763-1131 or email dpss-safety-security@umich.edu.

