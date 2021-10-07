Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra announces new program for elementary students

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra has announced the launch of a new program designed for students in grades 3-5 for the 2021-2022 school year.

“MY Song” aims to empower children and provide them with the tools to compose their own music. No prior musical training is required and the program will offer students beginner-friendly personal kits.

Throughout the program, student participants will be guided by A2SO Teaching Artists, who will offer feedback and play the students’ compositions back to them in real time. The A2SO will also be recording students’ compositions.

Now in its pilot phase, the program will be offered for free and will give Title I schools priority to participate.

Future versions of the program will see expanded grade levels.

“MY Song” is currently debuting as an after school program at Allen Elementary.

For more information about A2SO and its programming, visit www.a2so.com.