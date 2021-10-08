Ann Arbor: Trick or Treat Paddle on Huron River canceled this year

Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation staff wait for trick-or-treaters to paddle up to their station on Oct. 14, 2018.

ANN ARBOR – One of Ann Arbor’s most special Halloween activities has been canceled this year.

The city’s Trick or Treat Paddle on the Huron River at Gallup Park will not go on due to continued low staffing, Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation said in a community announcement.

“Unfortunately, after evaluating staff availability and operational capacities, we have decided it is necessary to cancel the Trick Or Treat Paddle on the Huron River normally held at Gallup Park,” read the statement.

Staff hand out treats during the Trick or Treat Paddle at Gallup Park on Oct. 14, 2018. (Meredith Bruckner)

Ann Arbor Parks & Rec has struggled this year with record low staffing levels.

Both Buhr Park and Veterans Memorial Park pools closed early for the season this year after struggling to hire and retain lifeguards.

During the Trick or Treat Paddle, participants are given a map of treat stations around Gallup Pond where staff dressed up as ghouls, ghosts, witches and more and hand out treats.

Ad

“Staff look forward to hopefully hosting this event in 2022,” said Parks & Recreation officials.