Yale University a cappella group to perform in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Listen to the historic Yale Whiffenpoofs perform at Ann Arbor’s First Presbyterian Church.

At 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27, the a cappella group will end its fall tour around the United States in Tree Town, the home of singer Samantha White—one of three non-male Whiffenpoofs members.

As the oldest collegiate a cappella group in the country, according to a press release, the Whiffenpoofs have previously traveled to Vermont, Idaho, Wisconsin and Illinois on their tour.

Tickets can be bought online here for the Ann Arbor performance. They cost $25 for adults and $15 for students.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Attendees are required to wear masks and show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Unvaccinated children will not be admitted, the event website says.

“The Whiffs are privileged to bring their diverse repertoire of vocal jazz, folk, pop, and Broadway hits to more than two hundred audiences each year, including Ann Arbor,” a press release said.

The Yale Whiffenpoofs were founded and 1909. Previous Whiffenpoofs singers have performed at Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center and Broadway’s Lincoln Center, as well as in front of U.S. presidents. The a cappella group has been on hit music-based shows “Glee” and “The Sing Off” in recent years.

First Presbyterian Church is at 1432 Washtenaw Ave.