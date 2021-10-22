Ann Arbor Art Center announces new downtown gallery space

The Ann Arbor Art Center softly reopened on June 30, 2020 after closing its doors to the public in March. Photo courtesy of the Ann Arbor Art Center.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Get a sneak peek of Ann Arbor Art Center’s brand new space on Friday, Nov. 12.

Art fans can visit the organization’s street-facing gallery, right next to its main space on Liberty Street, during an opening reception from 6-9 p.m. for its new exhibition, Historic Futures.

The multidisciplinary exhibit is a preview of the art center’s 2022 season and kicks off a two-building redesign, the center said in an announcement.

The new exhibit features an artistic exploration of history and commentary about current times and the future.

“The artwork within Historic Futures acts as a guide, questioning the past and envisioning what’s to come, as life edges forward toward the future,” the exhibit’s website says.

Put together by Detroit-based arts curator Juana Williams, participating artists for “Historic Futures” include Lisa Alberts, Stephen Arboite, Yuling Chuang, Sarika Goulatia, Camille Hoffman, Ayana V. Jackson, Jason Quigno, Josie Love Roebuck and Darryl DeAngelo Terrell.

Historic Futures runs from Friday, Nov. 12 to Thursday, Dec. 30. Learn more here.

The new gallery is at 115 W. Liberty St. next to the art center.