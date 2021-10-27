Cloudy icon
A4 Photo Challenge: Show us your fall photos!

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Send us your best fall photos.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – 🍁 Fall has officially arrived! 🍁

With chilly temperatures and pumpkin spice season in full swing, it’s a great time to snap photos of pumpkin patches, corn mazes and fall foliage.

Whether you have the best photo of the leaves changing or of the perfect jack-o-lantern, we want to see it.

Winners will be featured in an article, in our Tuesday newsletter and have bragging rights until next year’s contest.

Here are the rules:

  • You can enter one photo per day until 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 22.
  • Make sure to include your name, email, a photo title and a caption.
  • Photos must be taken near or in Ann Arbor.
  • Photographers need to be 18-years-old or above. Minors can enter if granted permission from their parents or guardians.

Submit your photos below:

