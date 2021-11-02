Police make five arrests after Michigan State win over Michigan

How big of a deal is the University of Michigan vs. Michigan State University game?

EAST LANSING, Mich. – East Lansing police said at least five people were arrested and authorities received nearly 350 calls for service after Michigan State University’s weekend victory over the University of Michigan.

Police received 349 calls, issued 20 citations and made five arrests following Saturday’s game. Property damage included a vehicle overturned and destroyed in an alley, according to The Detroit News.

There were also multiple couch fires that started minutes after Michigan State’s 37-33 victory over Michigan.

“While there were many who celebrated the Spartan win this past weekend in a responsible way, we are disappointed that so many individuals engaged in destructive, dangerous and illegal behavior following the game,” said East Lansing city manager George Lahanas. “These unlawful behaviors are not only extremely dangerous, but they unnecessarily overburden our critical emergency services on busy game days and overshadow great Spartan victories.

Ad

“Any notions that these unlawful behaviors are acceptable traditions are wrong.”

Several law enforcement agencies helped including Michigan State Police and the Ingham County Sherriff’s Office.