Michigan Medicine will begin vaccinating children 5-11 against COVID-19 on Monday

ANN ARBOR – University of Michigan Health will start vaccinating children ages 5-11 against COVID-19 on Monday.
Doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered at the health care system’s vaccination clinics in Ann Arbor, Brighton and Northville.
The vaccinations will be available by appointment only and scheduling for vaccine appointments will begin on Friday.
Michigan Medicine urges parents to schedule appointments online via its MyUofMHealth patient portal, since it is anticipating higher than normal wait times for callers.
Those who are unable to book an appointment via the patient portal can call 734-763-6336.
Want to know how to prepare your child for the COVID vaccine? A child life specialist at Michigan Medicine offers these five tips to make the experience go smoothly.
Additionally, the health system recently published 20 things to know about COVID-19 vaccines for kids under 12.
For more information, visit C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital’s COVID-19 vaccine resource for children and teens.
