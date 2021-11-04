Michigan Medicine will begin vaccinating children 5-11 against COVID-19 on Monday

(Mary Altaffer,Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

An RN holds a vial with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children five to 12 years at The Children's Hospital at Montefiore, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York. The U.S. enters a new phase Wednesday in its COVID-19 vaccination campaign, with shots now available to millions of elementary-age children in what health officials hailed as a major breakthrough after more than 18 months of illness, hospitalizations, deaths and disrupted education. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

ANN ARBOR – University of Michigan Health will start vaccinating children ages 5-11 against COVID-19 on Monday.

Doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered at the health care system’s vaccination clinics in Ann Arbor, Brighton and Northville.

The vaccinations will be available by appointment only and scheduling for vaccine appointments will begin on Friday.

Michigan Medicine urges parents to schedule appointments online via its MyUofMHealth patient portal, since it is anticipating higher than normal wait times for callers.

Those who are unable to book an appointment via the patient portal can call 734-763-6336.

Ad

Read: Washtenaw County to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11 against COVID-19 starting Nov. 9

Want to know how to prepare your child for the COVID vaccine? A child life specialist at Michigan Medicine offers these five tips to make the experience go smoothly.

Additionally, the health system recently published 20 things to know about COVID-19 vaccines for kids under 12.

For more information, visit C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital’s COVID-19 vaccine resource for children and teens.

Ad

COVID-19 Discussion Forum:

Join our dedicated space to discuss the pandemic. You’re invited to share questions, experiences, insights and opinions.

Join the conversation here.