University of Michigan announces ‘Comeback Commencement’ ceremony for 2020 grads

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan will be hosting a Comeback Commencement ceremony to honor the Class of 2020 whose event was canceled due to the then-emerging COVID-19 pandemic.

U-M announced the in-person ceremony will take place on May 7 at Michigan Stadium at 1 p.m., with doors opening at noon.

“Commencement is a landmark occasion when graduates, family members, and friends gather to celebrate the past and future,” reads a U-M release. “The Class of 2020 did not get to experience this important tradition in the way most of them had hoped — in person at Michigan Stadium.

“They’ve waited two years to formally celebrate this major milestone together at the Big House. It’s our goal to make this a truly memorable day for our 2020 graduates and everyone who supported them along the way.”

More details about the event will be posted on the event’s website. Members of the Class of 2020 can visit the site and register for the ceremony.

Regular commencement for the Class of 2022 is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 30 at Michigan Stadium. Doors open at 9 a.m.