Ann Arbor’s A2STEAM shifts to remote learning on Friday due to staffing shortage

ANN ARBOR – Shortly before midnight, Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jeanice Swift sent an email to the A2STEAM community announcing that school buildings will be closed on Friday.

Swift said high levels of staff absences and illness were the reason the decision was made to close the building.

“We are so very sorry this situation has occurred with such short notice,” wrote Swift. “This is an emergency measure made necessary due to numerous unfilled positions and an inability to fully staff A2STEAM school to ensure a safe in-person learning environment for students on this day.

“We understand that this announcement is coming to you late this evening; we acted promptly as soon as we received information regarding absences for tomorrow; we appreciate your support in making this transition on such short notice.”

This is the K-8 school’s third closure this year due to the districtwide staffing shortage. On Nov. 1, classes were canceled at all AAPS schools due to low levels of staff.

Swift also said the day off was to provide a needed “respite” for teachers, staff, students and families, a comment that some parents said was tone deaf as they juggled work schedules and child care.

