Police investigating connected attempted Ann Arbor home invasion and carjacking

A picture given to WCSO of the individual suspected of attempting to break into an Ann Arbor Township home, a carjacking and several vehicle burglaries.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an individual connected to a series of vehicle burglaries, an attempted carjacking and an attempted home invasion in Ann Arbor Township.

The incidents happened around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, on the 200 block of Riverview Drive in Ann Arbor Township, and are actively being investigated.

In a social media post, the sheriff’s office said that Washtenaw Metro Dispatch received a call about an individual breaking out the front door of a residence. The suspect was then confronted by the homeowner.

Police describe the individual as a white man with red frizzy hair in his late teens to early 20s. He is approximately 6 feet tall with a thin build. At the time of the attempted invasion, he was wearing a yellow University of Michigan T-shirt and dark pants.

The man unsuccessfully tried to carjack a resident a short distance away from the attempted home invasion. He also entered several vehicles in the neighborhood according to witness statements, police said.

Anyone with information about the incidents should call the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office confidential tip line at 734-973-7711 or through the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at 800-773-2587.

