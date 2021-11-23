Several art shows coming to Ann Arbor this holiday season

Inside the Gutman Gallery at 118 N. 4th Ave. in Ann Arbor.

ANN ARBOR – Galleries, venues and businesses are putting on holiday art shows and markets featuring works by local artists this holiday season.

Whether you’re looking for gifts for others or hoping to add some new artwork to your home, the shows offer a wide variety of pieces to choose from.

“Colors and Moods of the Season” at Kerrytown Concert House

This show is now open and will run through January 4 at the Kerrytown music venue.

The exhibit is open on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on weekend evenings for concertgoers.

"The Yellow Chair" is currently on display at Kerrytown Concert House. (Courtesy: Sophie Grillet)

Featured at the show are a variety or prints and paintings in numerous styles. Any art that is purchased at the holiday exhibition can be brought home the same day.

The opening reception for the show will take place on Dec. 9 from 6-8 p.m.

Participating artists include:

Cheryl Chidester

Kath Frajbis

Sophie Grillet

Lidia Kaku

Sibel Ōzer

Tom Rosenbaum

Kerrytown Concert House is located at 415 N. 4th Ave.

Art show at The Artists’ Studio & Gallery

Walking distance from the Kerrytown Concert House, The Artists’ Studio & Gallery is hosting a holiday show at 310 Miller St. The exhibit runs through Jan. 2.

The exhibit will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., but may be subject to change. Interested shoppers should text Sophie Grillet at 734-757 3717 Nov. 23-26 and Tom Rosenbaum at 734-395-3305 Nov. 27 onward prior to visiting.

Acrylic on canvas "Dubrovnik Sky" by Sophie Grillet is currently on display at The Artists' Studio & Gallery. (Sophie Grillet)

An opening reception will be held at the gallery on Dec. 10 from 5-7:30 p.m. Art purchased from the show can be taken home on the same day.

Ten artists are participating, including:

Cheryl Chidester

Patricia Davenport

Kath Frajbis

Sophie Grillet

Laura Johnson

Lidia Kaku

Laila Kujala

Sibel Ōzer

Tom Rosenbaum

Ari Simeone

Holiday Artist Market at Gutman Gallery

The Guild of Artists & Artisans will host its second annual Holiday Artist Market in its downtown Gutman Gallery.

The shopping experience will run from Nov. 26-Dec. 23 and will feature works from more than 60 artists, extended hours, artist trunk shows, free gift wrapping on Fridays and other promotions and special events.

Guests at the Gutman Gallery in Ann Arbor before the COVID-19 pandemic. (Gutman Gallery)

Hours:

Tuesday-Thursday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Gutman Gallery is located at 118 N. 4th Ave.

For more information and event updates, visit the holiday market’s Facebook page.

York Winter Artisan Market

YORK Food + Drink will host its second annual YORK Artisan Market Dec. 4-5. The market will feature paintings, jewelry, pottery, specialty food items, vintage clothing and more from 30 local artisans.

Hours:

Saturday, Dec. 4: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 5: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The outdoor event will also feature special menu items, live DJs and warm holiday cocktails.

In addition to being spread throughout YORK’s courtyard, some artisans will be set up inside neighboring space Studio Studio.

YORK Food + Drink is located at 1928 Packard St.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.