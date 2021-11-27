Michigan finally beats Ohio State, punches ticket to Big Ten title game

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 27: Hassan Haskins #25 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates with teammates after his touchdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second quarter at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Michigan Wolverines clinched the Big Ten East and a spot in the Big Ten title game next weekend with a huge win over the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday in Ann Arbor.

It’s the first Michigan win over Ohio State in the Jim Harbaugh era, and the first since 2011. Michigan will appear in the Big Ten Championship game next weekend for the first time.

The final score from Michigan Stadium was 42-27.

The Wolverines controlled much of the game at the Big House, in the snow, Michigan took a 15-point lead in the second half. Ohio State made it close in the fourth quarter but Michigan was able to close the Buckeyes on the ground.

Wolverines running back Hassan Haskins scored five touchdowns and ran for 169 yards. Blake Corum returned from an ankle injury, adding 87 yards.

Michigan improves to 11-1 on the season, with the team’s only loss coming vs. the Spartans.

The Big Ten Championship is on Dec. 4 in Indianapolis. Michigan will face either Wisconsin or Iowa.

