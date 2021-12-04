Washtenaw County Health Department: COVID-19 indicators ‘trending in the wrong direction’

A microscope image shows the virus that causes COVID-19.

Ypsilanti, Mich. – Key COVID-19 indicators within the county are not looking good, according to the Washtenaw County Health Department.

On Friday, the health department released its weekly summary of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, outbreaks and vaccination rates.

“We’re all tired of COVID, but this pandemic is not over. We have effective tools to prevent further spread and avoid the worst impacts of COVID - we all need to be using them!” the Washtenaw County Health Department said in a social media post.

Between Dec. 2-3, there were 258 cases, five hospitalizations and five deaths reported.

The summary shows that as of Nov. 30 Washtenaw County has been at a high level of COVID-19 transmission since August. Indicators, per the summary, are headed in the wrong direction for:

the weekly case rate of those ages 5-17 (per 100k people)

the test positivity rate (from MI Safe Start)

the number of new COVID-related resident hospital admissions

the number of COVID-related county resident deaths

the weekly number of vaccine doses given by WCHD

Indicators trending in a good direction include the percentage of the county’s fully vaccinated population, the percentage of 5 to 11-year-olds vaccinated with one or more doses, the number of total outbreaks reported and the number of outbreaks reported for grades K-12.

Ad

Read: Michigan reports 18,443 new COVID cases, 277 deaths -- average of 9,221.5 cases per day

Indicators for the weekly case rate of COVID-19 among Washtenaw County residents (per 100K) are also headed in the right direction.

In its social media post, the health department urged residents to take precautions including wearing masks in indoor spaces, being vaccinated or receiving COVID-19 booster doses, getting tested if symptomatic and following public health guidance.

See the summary below: