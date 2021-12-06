Get your picture taken with Santa at Ann Arbor’s Briarwood Mall this holiday season

Get your photo taken with Santa this holiday season at Briarwood Mall.

ANN ARBOR – Santa has returned to Briarwood Mall and families can now take part in the Simon Santa Photo Experience to get in the holiday spirit.

Santa is on site daily through Christmas Eve and walk-ins are welcome, however organizers encourage visitors to book a reservation ahead of time. To see the hours of operation, click here.

To book a time, click here.

Families can choose to either sit with Santa or take a socially distant photo. Throughout the duration of each visit, Santa’s helpers will be wearing face masks and sanitizing stations will be available.

To learn more about how the process will work and COVID-19 safety protocols for the Simon Santa Photo Experience, click here.

Briarwood Mall is located at 100 Briarwood Cir.