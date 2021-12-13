47º
wdiv logo

All About Ann Arbor

Michigan State Police recover weapons from stolen vehicle in Ann Arbor

Suspects fled on foot, apprehended by officers

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, Michigan State Police, Washtenaw County, Police Chase, Weapons, Hand Guns, Stolen Vehicle, Key Fob, Car Thieves, Criminal Charges, Ann Arbor Crime
Police tape at a crime scene. (WDIV)

ANN ARBOR – Michigan State Police First District announced that officers located a stolen vehicle early Monday morning on Jackson Rd. near Zeeb Rd.

According to a tweet sent out by the department, after officers tried to stop the suspects, they drove off the road a short time later and attempted to flee on foot. The officers were able to locate and arrest the suspects a short time later.

The department posted photos of recovered items from the stolen vehicle, including suspected stolen wallets, two handguns and a key fob programming tablet used to steal newer models.

Read: Thieves are hacking into key fobs to drive away with newer push to start cars

Two suspects are in custody and face numerous charges, according to the department. A third juvenile suspect as been handed over to his parent and will also face charges.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

email