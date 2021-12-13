Michigan State Police recover weapons from stolen vehicle in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Michigan State Police First District announced that officers located a stolen vehicle early Monday morning on Jackson Rd. near Zeeb Rd.

According to a tweet sent out by the department, after officers tried to stop the suspects, they drove off the road a short time later and attempted to flee on foot. The officers were able to locate and arrest the suspects a short time later.

The department posted photos of recovered items from the stolen vehicle, including suspected stolen wallets, two handguns and a key fob programming tablet used to steal newer models.

Located in the vehicle were (2) handguns, a key fob programming tablet and (2) suspected stolen wallets. Two of the suspects lodged on numerous charges and a juvenile suspect turned over to his parent with charges forthcoming. Nice work! 2/2 pic.twitter.com/oGcokx1zSf — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) December 13, 2021

Two suspects are in custody and face numerous charges, according to the department. A third juvenile suspect as been handed over to his parent and will also face charges.