Ann Arbor District Library rated a five star library for 14th consecutive year

The downtown branch of the Ann Arbor District Library.

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor District Library has done it again.

AADL has earned a national five-star rating from Library Journal’s annual rankings for the 14th year in a row.

Since America Star Libraries ratings was established by Library Journal in 2008, AADL has received the top score each year.

“These stars over all these years are a recognition of our community’s love for the public library, and we appreciate that love so much,” AADL director Josie Parker said in a statement.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

AADL is a FIVE STAR LIBRARY for the 14th year in a row in @LibraryJournal's America Star Libraries index.



Thank you to our amazing patrons and dedicated staff for making this possible!



Full release: https://t.co/FDzEnwYzKg

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/Uxxig9bBgU — Ann Arbor District Library (@aadl) December 15, 2021

According to a news release, Library Journal uses seven factors to calculate its total scores, including:

Circulation of physical materials

Circulation of electronic materials

Library visits

Library program attendance

Public internet users

WiFi sessions

E-retrievals (usage of online content like databases)

Library Journal bases its ratings on Institute of Museum and Library Services Public Library Survey data from the fiscal year 2019 on per capita output measures.

For more information about LJ’s 2021 star libraries, click here.