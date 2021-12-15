48º
wdiv logo

WEATHER ALERT

All About Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor District Library rated a five star library for 14th consecutive year

Library Journal ranks top public libraries across country

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor District Library, Public Library, Library, Library Journal, Rating, Ranking, Five Star, Community, Washtenaw County, Circulation, Books
The downtown branch of the Ann Arbor District Library. (Sarah M. Parlette / WDIV)

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor District Library has done it again.

AADL has earned a national five-star rating from Library Journal’s annual rankings for the 14th year in a row.

Since America Star Libraries ratings was established by Library Journal in 2008, AADL has received the top score each year.

“These stars over all these years are a recognition of our community’s love for the public library, and we appreciate that love so much,” AADL director Josie Parker said in a statement.

According to a news release, Library Journal uses seven factors to calculate its total scores, including:

  • Circulation of physical materials
  • Circulation of electronic materials
  • Library visits
  • Library program attendance
  • Public internet users
  • WiFi sessions
  • E-retrievals (usage of online content like databases)

Library Journal bases its ratings on Institute of Museum and Library Services Public Library Survey data from the fiscal year 2019 on per capita output measures.

For more information about LJ’s 2021 star libraries, click here.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

email