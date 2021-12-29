38º
Pick up free sand and salt at these Ann Arbor locations

Residents can take five gallons per visit

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – With snow on the ground, we are officially in icy road and sidewalk season. Luckily, the City of Ann Arbor offers residents a free salt and sand mixture to help clear sidewalks.

Those who need the mixture can pick up five gallons at a time from seven locations around Tree Town.

Community members will need to bring their own shovels and buckets, as well as load the materials into their vehicles, the city said on its snow removal website.

The mixture is not available for contractors or landscapers.

Pick up salt/sand here:

  • Veterans Memorial Park
  • Gallup Park
  • Allmendinger Park
  • 721 N. Main St.
  • Buhr Park
  • Burns Park
  • Leslie Park

Find a map of the locations here.

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

