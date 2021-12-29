Pick up free sand and salt at these Ann Arbor locations

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – With snow on the ground, we are officially in icy road and sidewalk season. Luckily, the City of Ann Arbor offers residents a free salt and sand mixture to help clear sidewalks.

Those who need the mixture can pick up five gallons at a time from seven locations around Tree Town.

Community members will need to bring their own shovels and buckets, as well as load the materials into their vehicles, the city said on its snow removal website.

The mixture is not available for contractors or landscapers.

Pick up salt/sand here:

Veterans Memorial Park

Gallup Park

Allmendinger Park

721 N. Main St.

Buhr Park

Burns Park

Leslie Park

Find a map of the locations here.