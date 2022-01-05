Ann Arbor mayor announces run for re-election

Mayor Christopher Taylor speaks before the ribbon cutting ceremony for the city's first two-way protected bike lane on Oct. 27, 2019. (Credit: Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor announced on Wednesday plans to run for re-election this year.

Taylor has been involved with Ann Arbor’s city government for the past 14 years, serving on City Council from 2008 to 2014 and serving as the city’s mayor since 2014.

“I love Ann Arbor I’ve been doing a lot to enhance basic services and improve the quality of life,” said Taylor. “I believe there’s a lot to do and I’m excited to do the work.”

He said aside from delivering basic services like clean water, public safety and solid waste, City Council should focus on improving quality of life by expanding affordable housing and work to achieve the city’s goal of carbon neutrality, emphasizing that “we ground our actions in equity.”

A partner in a local law firm, Taylor earned four degrees from the University of Michigan. He and his wife, Eva, raised their two children in Ann Arbor, one of whom currently attends U-M.

When asked about tensions on council, Taylor said the drama comes from a minority of the government body and “constitutes a small subset of the experience.”

“It’s not stress-free, of course, but the product is satisfying and the process of the work is satisfying,” said Taylor. “I’m fortunate enough to have the opportunity to continue to do good for everyone in the community.”

Taylor’s current term began in Nov. 2018 and is up this November. With a democratic primary set for Aug. 2, Taylor is the only candidate at this time who has announced a bid to run.