Ann Arbor sees 2.3 inches of snow on Monday (Jan. 24)

Between 1-5 inches of snow recorded throughout SE Michigan

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Constant snow and travel troubles across Metro Detroit

Several inches of snow have fallen in Metro Detroit on Monday, with a winter storm bringing between 1-5 inches to cities across the area.

Snow totals

Here’s a list of snow totals, as of 6 p.m. Monday (Jan. 24):

  • Adrian -- 1.7 inches
  • Ann Arbor -- 2.3 inches
  • Berkley -- 3.2 inches
  • Clarkston -- 3.5 inches
  • Detroit -- 3 inches
  • Detroit Metro Airport -- 2.4 inches
  • Farmington -- 2.3 inches
  • Flint -- 4.3 inches
  • Garden City -- 2.3 inches
  • Howell -- 2.75 inches
  • Lapeer -- 5 inches
  • Lake Orion -- 5.4 inches
  • Rochester Hills -- 3.5 inches
  • Roseville -- 2.5 inch
  • Shelby Township -- 5 inches
  • St. Clair Shores -- 2.8 inches
  • Sterling Heights -- 4.2 inches
  • Troy -- 2 inches
  • White Lake -- 4.1 inches
  • Wolverine Lake -- 2.7 inches
  • Wyandotte -- 2.6 inches
  • Ypsilanti -- 1.7 inches

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

