Ann Arbor sees 2.3 inches of snow on Monday (Jan. 24)

Several inches of snow have fallen in Metro Detroit on Monday, with a winter storm bringing between 1-5 inches to cities across the area.
Snow totals
Here’s a list of snow totals, as of 6 p.m. Monday (Jan. 24):
- Adrian -- 1.7 inches
- Ann Arbor -- 2.3 inches
- Berkley -- 3.2 inches
- Clarkston -- 3.5 inches
- Detroit -- 3 inches
- Detroit Metro Airport -- 2.4 inches
- Farmington -- 2.3 inches
- Flint -- 4.3 inches
- Garden City -- 2.3 inches
- Howell -- 2.75 inches
- Lapeer -- 5 inches
- Lake Orion -- 5.4 inches
- Rochester Hills -- 3.5 inches
- Roseville -- 2.5 inch
- Shelby Township -- 5 inches
- St. Clair Shores -- 2.8 inches
- Sterling Heights -- 4.2 inches
- Troy -- 2 inches
- White Lake -- 4.1 inches
- Wolverine Lake -- 2.7 inches
- Wyandotte -- 2.6 inches
- Ypsilanti -- 1.7 inches