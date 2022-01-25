Ann Arbor sees 2.3 inches of snow on Monday (Jan. 24)

Constant snow and travel troubles across Metro Detroit

Several inches of snow have fallen in Metro Detroit on Monday, with a winter storm bringing between 1-5 inches to cities across the area.

Snow totals

Here’s a list of snow totals, as of 6 p.m. Monday (Jan. 24):

Adrian -- 1.7 inches

Ann Arbor -- 2.3 inches

Berkley -- 3.2 inches

Clarkston -- 3.5 inches

Detroit -- 3 inches

Detroit Metro Airport -- 2.4 inches

Farmington -- 2.3 inches

Flint -- 4.3 inches

Garden City -- 2.3 inches

Howell -- 2.75 inches

Lapeer -- 5 inches

Lake Orion -- 5.4 inches

Rochester Hills -- 3.5 inches

Roseville -- 2.5 inch

Shelby Township -- 5 inches

St. Clair Shores -- 2.8 inches

Sterling Heights -- 4.2 inches

Troy -- 2 inches

White Lake -- 4.1 inches

Wolverine Lake -- 2.7 inches

Wyandotte -- 2.6 inches

Ypsilanti -- 1.7 inches

